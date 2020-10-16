Jeffrey Lynn Works
June 25, 1972 - October 13, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Jeffrey Lynn Works, 48, passed away at Houston Medical Center on Wednesday, October 13, 2020.
The son of the late Ronnie L. and Diane M. Works, Jeffrey was born at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He most recently worked as an Assistant Manager at Walmart. An avid reader, Jeffrey enjoyed letting his imagination wander through the winding paths of a good book. He also enjoyed watching the University of Alabama play football, "Roll Tide". Most importantly, Jeffrey loved spending time with his family and friends, all of whom will cherish his memory for years to come.
Jeffrey will be sorely missed by his brother, Joseph "Joe" Works (Sarah) and nephew, Mason Works, all of Kathleen; brother, Donnie Hall of Archdale, North Carolina; Fiancé, Roslind Washington; Roslind's children, Sherkon Wright, Jr., Jordan Wright, Kimberlynn Washington, Jaden Washington, Keon Seabrooks; and Roslind's grandchildren, Zayden Seabrooks, Daphne Wright, Marilyn Wright, Zion Seabrooks, and Priscilla Wright.
At the family's request, all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jeffrey Lynn Works to National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016; or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163.
