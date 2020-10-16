1/1
Jeffrey Lynn Works
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Lynn Works
June 25, 1972 - October 13, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Jeffrey Lynn Works, 48, passed away at Houston Medical Center on Wednesday, October 13, 2020.
The son of the late Ronnie L. and Diane M. Works, Jeffrey was born at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He most recently worked as an Assistant Manager at Walmart. An avid reader, Jeffrey enjoyed letting his imagination wander through the winding paths of a good book. He also enjoyed watching the University of Alabama play football, "Roll Tide". Most importantly, Jeffrey loved spending time with his family and friends, all of whom will cherish his memory for years to come.
Jeffrey will be sorely missed by his brother, Joseph "Joe" Works (Sarah) and nephew, Mason Works, all of Kathleen; brother, Donnie Hall of Archdale, North Carolina; Fiancé, Roslind Washington; Roslind's children, Sherkon Wright, Jr., Jordan Wright, Kimberlynn Washington, Jaden Washington, Keon Seabrooks; and Roslind's grandchildren, Zayden Seabrooks, Daphne Wright, Marilyn Wright, Zion Seabrooks, and Priscilla Wright.
At the family's request, all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jeffrey Lynn Works to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016; or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jeffrey Lynn Works



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved