Jeffrey Nolton
12/03/1939 - 04/14/2019
MACON - Jeffrey Nolton, 79, passed away Sunday in Gray.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Nolton was born in Kansas City, MO, the son of the late Leslie and Joan Benson Rasmussen. Jeffrey was a graduate of Iowa State University and Georgetown Law, after which he became a Patent Attorney and partner with the Law Firm of Wenderoth Lind & Ponack in Washington D.C.
Survivors include his wife, Gilda B. Nolton. Children, Mathew (Nancie) Nolton, Kristen Nolton, Kelley (Bob) Nolton-Dunteman, and Candace (Scott) Nolton-Price. Grandchildren, Hannah Nolton, Zoe Nolton, Isabel Nolton, Bobby Dunteman, Shane Dunteman, Luke Dunteman, Katie Dunteman, Connor Tracy, and Camryn Tracy. Sisters, Candace (John Brauch) Rassmussen and Joan Hirsch. Several Nieces and Nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2019