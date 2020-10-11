Jeffrey R. Joyner
February 15, 1955 - October 8, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Jeffrey R. Joyner, went home to His Heavenly Father peacefully October 8, 2020 after an extended illness. Jeff was born in Decatur, Georgia on February 15, 1955 to Earvin Lee "Pete" Joyner and Sarah Hatfield Joyner. Jeff was a current member of Second Baptist Church, and a former member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church, both in Warner Robins, Georgia. He graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1973 and the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 1977 with a degree in biomedical electronics.
Jeff was the director of the Biomedical Department at Houston County Hospital from 1977 to 1979. In addition, he was the former owner and operator of Robins Cable TV and Georgia Mobility Handicap Accessibility Companies in Warner Robins. Jeff retired from Warner Robins ALC as an electronics mechanic in 402 EMXG in 2016.
Jeff was a past president of the Warner Robins Jaycees from 1982 to 1983 and district director from 1983 to 1984. He was awarded Outstanding Young Man of America in 1984 and was a member of the JCI Senate and Rebel Corp.
Jeff was a former volunteer coach and board member with Warner Robins American Little League; Central Fellowship Christian Academy, and Warner Robins Middle School, where he coached baseball and softball. He was lovingly known as "Coach Budha" by his former players.
Jeff served as a deacon, sound chairman, and Adult 5A Sunday School director at Shirley Hills Baptist Church.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Earvin L. "Pete" Joyner; maternal grandparents, Mabel and G.R. Hatfield of Monroe, Georgia; and paternal grandparents, Lee Talmadge and Maggie Joyner of Brunswick, Georgia
Jeff is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon (Leverett) Joyner; sons, Travis Joyner (Ashley) and Ryan Joyner; mother Sarah H. Joyner; brothers, Lee Joyner (Sabrina) and Bryan Joyner (Cynthia); sister Jennifer Joyner Thomas; many nieces and nephews; his baby dog Kirby and Granddog Boss; and special healthcare friend Buffy Patterson.
The family will receive friends and family Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins, followed by a graveside service in the mausoleum at Magnolia Park Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Baptist Church Victory Sports, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088 and/or Critical Care for Animal Angels Rescue, 7649 Houston Road, Byron, Georgia 31008.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
