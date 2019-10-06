Jeffrey S. Logan
May 6, 1962 - September 30, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Jeffrey S. Logan, 57 years old, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in Macon, GA where he had lived for 22 years.
Born in Meadville, PA on May 6, 1962 to George E. and Julia (Judy) Boyer Logan, he graduated from Conneaut Valley High School in 1980. Jeff lived in several parts of the Eastern U.S. while working as district and regional manager for several retailers, including Burdines in Miami, FL and Stein Mart in Columbus, GA. He moved to Atlanta to work for the Disney Corporation, eventually settling in Macon to manage The Disney Store. Jeff managed the original If It's Paper Store located on Second Street in downtown Macon. He then became regional manager with the parent company, International Paper. For the last 8 years, Jeff owned and operated If It's Paper on Ingleside Avenue in Macon.
Jeff volunteered his time and energy too many organizations in Macon including Loaves & Fishes, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and served as Chair of the Historic Macon Foundation Board from 2009-2010.
Jeff is survived by his partner of 20 years, C. Terry Holland; his parents, George and Judy Logan of Conneautville, PA; his brother, Russell Logan of Conneaut Lake, PA; his sister Julie (John) Prussia of St. Thomas, V.I.; four nieces, one great niece, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Tom and Catherine Logan and maternal grandparents, Louis and Garnet Boyer.
Terry and Jeff traveled extensively in the U.S., Central America, Europe, Greece, and Scandinavia. They also accompanied his parents on a Panama Canal cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary, a gift given to them by Jeff and his siblings.
In lieu of flowers, Terry has designated that gift's in Jeff's memory may be sent to Historic Macon Foundation, P.O. Box 13358, Macon, Georgia 31208.
Visit www.snowcs.com to express condolences. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 746 Cherry St., Macon, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019