February 18, 1962 - March 9, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Jeffrey Todd Thompson, 57, of Macon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Funeral Services to honor his life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Wayne Anthony will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service.
Todd was born in Macon, Georgia to Paul E and Jacquelyn C. Thompson. He was retired from Bibb Erection and World Steel Corporation where he worked as a Construction Foreman.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Thompson and two brothers; Tony Thompson and Greg Thompson.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother; Jacquelyn C. Thompson. Sons; Jared England Thompson and Justin Thompson. One grandchild and his sister; Paige Stephens (Gene), his nephew and niece, Andrew Stephens and Madelyn Stephens; and his aunt, Jean Cook.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019