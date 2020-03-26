Jennie Mae Brown

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:45 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Obituary
Jennie Mae Brown
Macon, GA- "Private Family Only" Graveside services for Jennie Mae Brown will be held 10:45 AM Friday, March 27, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. I. E. Mack will officiate. Mrs. Brown, 80, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Survivors includes her two sons, Johnny (Bobbie) Brown and Willie Brown; five sisters; one brother; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020
