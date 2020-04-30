Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Rose Haugabrook. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Service 1:00 PM MFH's Facebook Page Send Flowers Obituary

Jennie Rose Haugabrook

August 30, 1936 - April 25, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia- Jennie Rose Haugabrook, 83, wife of Herbert L. Haugabrook, and the daughter of the late Willie and Celestine Kimball, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She and her husband had six children; her son Nathan V. Haugabrook proceeded in her death.

A native of Cordele, Georgia, Jennie was a graduate from Holsey-Cobb Institute. She attended Paine College and graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Jennie Rose worked at both Linwood and Robins Elementary School on Robins Air Force Base for over 20 years. She truly knew the heart of a military child and her love for kids made a significant impact on a plethora of students who passed through the school district.

Jennie Rose was also an avid singer and performer. In the early 70's while residing in Misawa, Japan, Jennie Rose was a member of a performing group called the Sapphirettes. The group was signed by Victor Records, a subsidiary of Motown, to a recording contract after a representative from the Tokyo company heard their voices during a music festival.

Jennie Rose was very active in her church. She served as the Warner Robins CME Women's Missionary President for over 6 years. She was awarded the Highest Contribution to the Helena B. Cobb Scholarship Fund and recognized for outstanding service and dedication to the CME Church Women's Missionary Council in June of 2015. Jennie Rose also served on various boards for numerous organizations and along with Mrs. Yolanda Buford, she founded The ESSENCE Club for African American girls in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Jennie Rose loved spending time with her family, singing, and attending her church, but cooking was her passion! She always had an open door policy to everyone when it came to eating her food. She leaves a legacy of everlasting life, love, and achievements. She is loved by so many! Jennie Rose Haugabrook's life will forever be cherished. Her life will never be forgotten. She will always be remembered by all of those whose lives she has touched.

Jennie Rose Haugabrook's legacy includes her devoted husband of 64 years, Herbert L. Haugabrook.; six children, Crystal (James) Witherspoon; deceased son, Nathan (Ingrid) Haugabrook; Gregory and his deceased wife, Rosalind Haugabrook; Lucretia (Michael) Hill; and Eric Haugabrook and Stacy (Lloyd) Clarke; 17 grandchildren, Briana (Ernesto), Brandon (Danielle), Tatiana, Alexis, Deidra, Mario (Ashley), Marcel (Tammy), Tashonda, Natasha (Nick), Micheal II (Kimber), Mason, Morgan, Derek, Alora, Jason (Samantha), Jamie, and Jasmine; sister, Willene (Lewis),Cannady of Cordele, GA; brother in law, Bobby (Lettie) Haugabrook of Warner Robins, and Willie Colson of Atlanta; sisters-in-laws, Betty Leverson of Warner Robins and Georgia Mae Dollison of Atlanta; 12 great grands and one on the way arriving in October of 2020. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the current statewide executive orders and overall guidance on gatherings as a result of Covid-19, and for the safety of friends and loved ones, the family will privately celebrate the life of Mrs. Haugabrook during services to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Those who wish to participate and join the family in witnessing this celebration of a life well-lived may view via the Facebook Live streaming of her service at the above time on the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page

Go to





View the online memorial for Jennie Rose Haugabrook





Jennie Rose HaugabrookAugust 30, 1936 - April 25, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia- Jennie Rose Haugabrook, 83, wife of Herbert L. Haugabrook, and the daughter of the late Willie and Celestine Kimball, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She and her husband had six children; her son Nathan V. Haugabrook proceeded in her death.A native of Cordele, Georgia, Jennie was a graduate from Holsey-Cobb Institute. She attended Paine College and graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Jennie Rose worked at both Linwood and Robins Elementary School on Robins Air Force Base for over 20 years. She truly knew the heart of a military child and her love for kids made a significant impact on a plethora of students who passed through the school district.Jennie Rose was also an avid singer and performer. In the early 70's while residing in Misawa, Japan, Jennie Rose was a member of a performing group called the Sapphirettes. The group was signed by Victor Records, a subsidiary of Motown, to a recording contract after a representative from the Tokyo company heard their voices during a music festival.Jennie Rose was very active in her church. She served as the Warner Robins CME Women's Missionary President for over 6 years. She was awarded the Highest Contribution to the Helena B. Cobb Scholarship Fund and recognized for outstanding service and dedication to the CME Church Women's Missionary Council in June of 2015. Jennie Rose also served on various boards for numerous organizations and along with Mrs. Yolanda Buford, she founded The ESSENCE Club for African American girls in Warner Robins, Georgia.Jennie Rose loved spending time with her family, singing, and attending her church, but cooking was her passion! She always had an open door policy to everyone when it came to eating her food. She leaves a legacy of everlasting life, love, and achievements. She is loved by so many! Jennie Rose Haugabrook's life will forever be cherished. Her life will never be forgotten. She will always be remembered by all of those whose lives she has touched.Jennie Rose Haugabrook's legacy includes her devoted husband of 64 years, Herbert L. Haugabrook.; six children, Crystal (James) Witherspoon; deceased son, Nathan (Ingrid) Haugabrook; Gregory and his deceased wife, Rosalind Haugabrook; Lucretia (Michael) Hill; and Eric Haugabrook and Stacy (Lloyd) Clarke; 17 grandchildren, Briana (Ernesto), Brandon (Danielle), Tatiana, Alexis, Deidra, Mario (Ashley), Marcel (Tammy), Tashonda, Natasha (Nick), Micheal II (Kimber), Mason, Morgan, Derek, Alora, Jason (Samantha), Jamie, and Jasmine; sister, Willene (Lewis),Cannady of Cordele, GA; brother in law, Bobby (Lettie) Haugabrook of Warner Robins, and Willie Colson of Atlanta; sisters-in-laws, Betty Leverson of Warner Robins and Georgia Mae Dollison of Atlanta; 12 great grands and one on the way arriving in October of 2020. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Due to the current statewide executive orders and overall guidance on gatherings as a result of Covid-19, and for the safety of friends and loved ones, the family will privately celebrate the life of Mrs. Haugabrook during services to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Those who wish to participate and join the family in witnessing this celebration of a life well-lived may view via the Facebook Live streaming of her service at the above time on the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/ . Though current events and situations may keep us physically apart, technology thankfully allows us to bridge this distance and show the family the love and support that means so much.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close