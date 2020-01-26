Jennifer Ann Daniel
February 1, 1966 - January 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Jennifer Ann Daniel, 53 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2019 at 10 :00AM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Immediately following the service Jennifer will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Jennifer was born on February 1, 1966 in Warner Robins, GA to the late James Allen Hollis and Alma Carter II. She was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church as well as the Rainbow's. Jennifer was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who loved being surrounded by those she loved. She was a beautiful lady who loved to laugh and make others laugh as well. She never met a stranger and would give the shirt off her back if, she knew that you needed it. Jennifer loved to flirt with all the men. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Barry Eugene Daniels and brother, Andy Hollis.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her 2 daughters, Sarah Ann Daniels and Amanda Beth Daniels, both of Warner Robins, GA; 5 grandchildren, Jasmine, Lizzy, Jordan, Jaya, and Josiah; sister, Benita Day; 2 nephews, Garrett Day and Ryan Day and numerous aunts and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020