Jennifer Dobson Lance

March 30, 1974 - March 3, 2019

Lizella, GA- Jennifer Dobson Lance, 44, loving wife, daughter, sister and friend passed away peacefully at Pine Point Hospice with her family by her side on Sunday, March 3, 2019.The family will have a time of visitation to greet friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, with Reverend Micah Carr officiating. Immediately following the service, Jennifer will be laid to rest in Doles Cemetery.

Jennifer attended Calvary Baptist Church and worked as dispatcher for Hamlin Heating and Air.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father; Elbert Ray Dobson and a niece; Crystal Dawn McGreggor.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her mother; Virginia Evans Dobson, husband; Ronald Troy Lance, step son; Ronald Troy Lance, Jr. Siblings; Michael Dobson (Cathy), Brenda Dobson McGreggor (Harry), Todd Dobson (Rhonda). 21 nieces and nephews, in laws; Ronald Lance (Linda), and two sister in laws; Lisa K Jackson (James) and Gidget Key (kevin). Jennifer's sweet spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Flowers are graciously accepted or donations may be made in Jennifer's honor to Pine Point Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210

The family may be contacted at the McGreggor Residence in Lizella.

4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.

Macon , GA 31216

