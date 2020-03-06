Jennifer Elaine Bufford (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Jennifer Elaine Bufford
May 24, 1962 - March 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon at McCullough Funeral Home, 417 S. Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088. A memorial service celebrating Jennifer's life will immediately follow at 12 noon, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. A second memorial service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peterson and Williams Funeral Home, 1016 McCoy St, Opelika, AL 36801.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jennifer Bufford via mail to: Hope Church, 204 Sullivan Road, Fort Valley, GA 31030. Donations can also be made online by visiting: www.iamhope.church by clicking on the 'Give' tab and 'Give Online.'
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020
