Jennifer Evridge Dixon
04/02/1979 - 06/02/2019
Centerville, GA- Jennifer Evridge Dixon, 40, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 1:00PM and funeral at 2:00PM. Rev. Jeff Cummings will officiate. Burial will follow in Byron City Cemetery.
Born in Perry, Jennifer attended Peach County High School, was a homemaker, and attended Harvest Church.
Survivors include her children, Christopher Dixon of Hayesville, SC, Jazmin Dixon, Kaden Dixon, and Zoey Dixon, all of Macon; father, Randy Evridge (Judy) of Byron; mother, Susan Taylor of Reynolds; sisters and brother, Pandy Warren (Joey) of Warner Robins, Mary Cummings (John) of Reynolds, Renee Barreth (Michael) of Jones County, Sonja Socarras (Vince) of Warner Robins, Donnie Radford of Gray, and Ammie Radford of Perry; former husband, Andrew Dixon of Macon; and several nieces and nephews.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 4, 2019