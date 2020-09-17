1/1
Jennifer S. Holmes
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
02/02/1953 - 09/14/2020
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- - Jennifer Cassiel Spires Holmes (aka "Cookie") passed away peacefully at her home in Jeffersonville, GA at the age of 67 on September 14, 2020. She was born February 2, 1953 in Alamo, GA to the late Marie Johnson (Spires) Wells and the late Deron Jackson Spires.
Jennifer was fun-loving, smart, fiercely devoted to her family and friends, and she never met a stranger. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sibling, and aunt. She enjoyed spending time with loved ones, traveling, and motorcycling across country with her husband.
Spending her career in medicine, Jennifer retired as a highly respected Nurse Practitioner in Family Health and Clinical Nurse Specialist in Psych, Mental Health, and Addiction. Known for her great passion for her patients and fellow practitioners, she mentored many Nurses and Advance Practice Nurses throughout her career.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband James, sons Christopher (Jennifer), Richard (Melissa), and Jay Holmes, daughter Christina Hutto, sister Lee Wells Steele (Bryan), brother Gene Wells (Richard), grandchildren Ashley, Alexis, Kristen, Kayla, Christopher Jr, Alyssa, Brooke, Zalin, Zaxton, and Zane, great-grandchild Maverick, several nieces and nephews, a large extended family, and dear friends. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, from 5pm until 7pm at Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, GA. Jennifer's ashes will remain with her family.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements


View the online memorial for Jennifer S. Holmes


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Lesley Cown
