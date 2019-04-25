Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Spencer. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home Chapel Funeral service 3:00 PM Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home 526 Oakwood Street Folkston , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Spencer

August 25, 1979 - April 21, 2019

Callahan, Florida- Jennifer Nicole Stewart Spencer, 39, passed away April 21 in Callahan, FL of an apparent drug overdose. She was born August 25, 1979 in Elmendorf AFB, Alaska. For years, Jennifer led a happy life all over the United States. Over time she gained 2 brothers and a sister. In later years, Jennifer experienced drug addiction that made life difficult. She was still loved and given opportunity to overcome her addiction. On April 21, her drug addiction took her life.

She is survived by her daughter: Nevaeh Spencer; her mother and step-father: Hattie Mae Crews and Bill Flemings; her father and step-mother: Glenn and Traci Stewart; a sister: Jessica Burns and her husband, Andrew; 2-brothers: Zachary Stewart and his wife, Ashley and Joshua Flemings and his wife, Danna.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home with Rev. Ion Johns officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to Grace Village, PO Box 1824, Perry, GA 31069.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at





Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019



