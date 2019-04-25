Jennifer Spencer
August 25, 1979 - April 21, 2019
Callahan, Florida- Jennifer Nicole Stewart Spencer, 39, passed away April 21 in Callahan, FL of an apparent drug overdose. She was born August 25, 1979 in Elmendorf AFB, Alaska. For years, Jennifer led a happy life all over the United States. Over time she gained 2 brothers and a sister. In later years, Jennifer experienced drug addiction that made life difficult. She was still loved and given opportunity to overcome her addiction. On April 21, her drug addiction took her life.
She is survived by her daughter: Nevaeh Spencer; her mother and step-father: Hattie Mae Crews and Bill Flemings; her father and step-mother: Glenn and Traci Stewart; a sister: Jessica Burns and her husband, Andrew; 2-brothers: Zachary Stewart and his wife, Ashley and Joshua Flemings and his wife, Danna.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home with Rev. Ion Johns officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to Grace Village, PO Box 1824, Perry, GA 31069.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood Street, Folkston, GA 31537.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019