JENNIFER THOMAS MASHBURN

PERRY, GA- Mrs. Jennifer Mashburn, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Perry. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Perry. Entombment in the Dogwood Mausoleum will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry High Baseball, c/o Perry High School, 1307 North Avenue, Perry, GA 31069 or First Baptist Church of Perry, 1105 Main Street, Perry, GA 31069.

Jennifer was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and grew up in Hawkinsville. She attended Baker Academy through 9th grade and graduated from Hawkinsville High School in 1991. Jennifer always knew she wanted to be a teacher and immediately began getting the proper education to pursue her dream. She earned an Associate's Degree in Education from Middle Georgia College, a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree, both in Special Education and both at Georgia Southwestern College. Jennifer's first job after college was at Perry Middle School. She loved it and her PMS family so much, she continued teaching there and was currently working in her 25th year. Along with her classroom job teaching students with special needs and learning disabilities, she was also the cheer coach for nearly 15 years. Mrs. Mashburn positively touched the lives of thousands of students. Whether she put a grade on their papers or a smile on their faces, she was everyone's teacher at Perry Middle School, and everyone loved her.

Jennifer was a member of First Baptist Church of Perry and Terry McNair's Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Tahseria Club of Perry, a Past President and currently serving as Treasurer. Everyone who knew her knows how much she enjoyed cheering on and supporting the Georgia Bulldogs, attending UGA ballgames, and sporting her newest favorite red and black outfit. Jennifer was such a caring, giving, and generous southern lady. Those closest to her in each area of her life held her in highest esteem, especially her "Back Porch Warriors." While her passion in life included children, her own children were her world. Her love of baseball, and eventually Perry High School Baseball, grew through the years as she encouraged and supported her boys to live their lives to the fullest, loving God and chasing their own dreams. A beloved wife, mother, daughter, teacher, and friend, Mrs. Mashburn will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Jennifer are her husband of 20 years, Ed Mashburn; her sons, Cameron Mashburn and Carson Mashburn; her mother, Jan Thomas of Hawkinsville; her father, Eddie Thomas of Newberry, Florida; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her faithful, four-legged Pomeranian friend, Charlie.

