Jer'Mya "MyaGee" Troupe-Tucker
Macon, GA- Jer'Mya "MyaGee" Troupe-Tucker, 16, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Community Church Of God. Pastor Jason McClendon will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
Survivors include her mother, Camille Troupe; father, Jermane Tucker, Sr.; three sisters; two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends;
The family request that all attendees wear casual red and black clothing to the service in remembrance of Jer'Mya.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020