Jere Lee Diehl
September 22, 1943 - November 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Mr. Jere Lee Diehl, 76, of Macon, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was the son of Charles and Jane Diehl, and grew up in Alpena, Michigan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00PM, at Vineville Baptist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Diehl is survived by his wife, Joyce Diehl; daughter, Jane Faulk Hardee (Dr. William Hardee); sister, Elizabeth Diehl Denmark (Terry); and brothers Richard Oliver (Clair) and David Oliver (Julie).
Mr. Diehl was a Vietnam veteran, and he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after twenty-five years of service in the United States Air Force. He was a life-time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Mr. Diehl was a member of Vineville Baptist Church and the Ann Young Sunday School class.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019