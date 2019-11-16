Jeremy Aaron Hurt
Oct. 29, 1972 - Nov. 4, 2019
White Earth, MN- Jeremy was born in Peru, Indiana but grew up in Macon, GA and followed the Holy Spirit to White Earth, MN.
Jeremy was preceded in death by a son, Dylan. His passing is mourned by a wife, Angela; children, Natalie and Ezekiel(Zeke) of Ogema, MN; father, Garland(Jane) Hurt of Macon, GA; mother, Star Curry of Enterprise, AL; siblings, Jason Hurt, Paul Vance, Elizabeth(Joseph)Fry; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many brothers and sisters in the Lord. Jeremy was a big man with an even bigger heart. A heart for God and God's people, his family and everyone he came in contact with.
He endured things that no person should have to endure, from his painful childhood, to losing our first son, Dylan and many close friends, to his physical injuries and ailments. Through his relationship with Yeshua, he learned to use his pain to encourage others in pain. Music was his outlet for working through his pain and his way of sharing his joy and love for Creator.
Jeremy always tried to make people laugh, always quoting funny lines from his favorite movies, singing funny songs, practicle joking and pranking. He will always be remembered for his contagious smile and strong faith. He attended Central High School.
Memorial service at Beth Yeshua International 5970 Price Rd. Macon, GA 31220 November 26, 2019 @ 6PM
In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Becky's Personal Emergency Fund" on Facebook.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2019