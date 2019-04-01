Jeremy Blayne House
08/18/1982 - 03/29/2019
Warner Robins, GA-
Jeremy Blayne House, 36, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 29, 2019. Family will receive friends beginning at 10:00AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. A memorial service will follow at 11:00AM with Pastor James Driver officiating.
Born in Columbus, Jeremy was a 2001 graduate of Peach County High School and was employed at Antebellum Grove Senior Living. He was a skateboard fanatic, loved NASCAR and tinkering with cars, and finding collectibles.
Survivors include his sons, Matthew Blayne House and Evan Jeremy House of Midland; mother, Alice House of Midland; father, Michael Parsons of Rome; stepfather, Barry Newman of Forsyth; brother, Lee House (Tonya) of Warner Robins; sister, Betsy Weires (Richard) of Warner Robins; half brother, Justin Parsons (Hannah) of Atlanta; half sister, Kristin Parsons of Douglasville; paternal grandmothers, Margaret Parsons of Box Springs and Ruth Newman of Forsyth; two nieces and a nephew; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Logan Erin House.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MercyMed of Columbus, Inc., 3702 Second Ave., Columbus, GA 31904. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jeremy Blayne House
Rooks Funeral Home - Byron
109 West White Road
Byron, GA 31008
(478)956-4242
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019