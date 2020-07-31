1/1
Jeremy Ellison Mosely
1952 - 2020
August 21, 1952 - July 29, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Jeremy Ellison Mosely passed away at Upson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 30, 2020. He was 67 years old.
Jeremy was born in Macon, Georgia, where he lived for most of his life. He was the son of the late Hugh Thomas and Marjorie Edwards Mosely. During the Vietnam War era, Jeremy served his country under the United States Army banner. He began his lifelong career as an auto mechanic at an early age working with his dad and brothers at Mosely Auto Parts. He was an avid reader who enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and old westerns.
In addition to his parents, Jeremy was preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh Thomas "Tommy" Mosely, Jr. and Jonathan Mark Mosely.
His memory will forever be treasured by sisters, Mariette Grissom (Ken) of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; Susan Poole of Macon; Nancy Bernard (William) of Centerville; Martha Waid of Macon; and JoAnna Winn of Warner Robins.
At the family's request, Mr. Mosely's funeral service will be private. Afterward, Mr. Mosely will be laid to rest in Mosely Cemetery in Macon, Georgia.
At the family's request, Mr. Mosely's funeral service will be private. Afterward, Mr. Mosely will be laid to rest in Mosely Cemetery in Macon, Georgia.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 31, 2020.
