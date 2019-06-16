Jerome "Jerry" Bert Wells
April 4, 1950 - June 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Jerome "Jerry" Bert Wells, 69, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from Noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jerry was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Daniel Wells and Ruth Harvey Webb. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Watkins and Sherri Aaron. Jerry was retired after thirty six years of service with Kroger Co. He enjoyed playing golf and watching NASCAR. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his daughter, Kellie (Todd) Emmott of Warner Robins, son, Matt (Ella) Wells of Sharpsburg, grandchildren, Caitlyn and Meghan Emmott, Madelyn, Cooper, and Micah Wells, siblings, Harvey (Debbie) Wells of Macon, Mike Wells of Macon, Patsy (Dennis) Sparks of Ormond Beach, Jeanie Wells (Tryphena) of Macon, and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 16, 2019