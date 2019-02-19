Jerome Mays
January 17, 1959 - February 13, 2019
Geneva, Georgia- Services for Jerome Mays are 2:00P.M., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Junction City, Georgia with interment at the church cemetery. HICKS & Sons Funeral Home, Reynolds.
Hicks & Sons Funeral Home
607 Martin Luther King Jr St
Reynolds, GA 31076
(478) 847-4141
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019