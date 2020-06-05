Jerome "Jerry" McCaskill
November 30, 1950 - May 23, 2020
Alpharetta, GA- Jerome "Jerry" Lynn Mccaskill, 69, passed away on Saturday May, 23, 2020. A Memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Jerome was born on November 30, 1950 to the late Joseph and Mary Pierce Mccaskill in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after 24 years of dedicated service. After his military career he launched two successful small businesses in the middle-Georgia area. as a Senior Master Sargent. He will forever be remembered as a bad-ass, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and friend..
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 45 years, Elissa Mccaskill, Alpharetta; 4 children, Jerome Mccaskill Jr,, Indiana; Damon Scott Mccaskill, Indiana; James PiercePiece Mccaskill, Alpharetta; Casey Theodore Mccaskill, Sandy Springs; 2 brothers, Joseph Scott Mccaskill (Regina), South Carolina; and Carl Samuel Pettit, Arkansas; 2 sisters, Molly Anne Tomlin, Georgia; and Lora Pettit, and hisPetit, Arkansas; 2 granddaughters, Ginger Mccaskill and Cora Mccaskill.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.