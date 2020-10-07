1/1
Jerrold F. Smith Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerrold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerrold F Smith, Jr.
April 4, 1957 - October 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Jerrold Fletcher Smith, Jr., 63, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, 11:00AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled for 10:00 AM, one hour before the service.
Jerry was born April 4, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas to Mrs. Jean Smith and the late Jerrold Fletcher Smith, Sr. He graduated from Warner Robins High School in the class of 1975 and was an Eagle Scout in Troop 566 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Warner Robins. Jerry volunteered for various groups such as the Salvation Army and Coliseum North Hospital. He retired from Robins Air Force Base as civil servant. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Jean Smith of Warner Robins, brothers, Chris (Doreen), Steve (Rhonda), and Rob (Tamela) Smith; and a plethora of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 96 Thomas Blvd. Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jerrold F Smith, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved