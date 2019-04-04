Jerry A. Rickerson
McIntyre, Georgia- Jerry Augustus Rickerson age 74, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, at McIntyre Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Rickerson was a native of Danville but had made his home in McIntyre. He worked as a Paint Foreman with Rescar Industries. He was preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Eugenia Brown Rickerson and his wife Hazel Marion Vinson Rickerson. He was a member and a Deacon of McIntyre Baptist Church.
Survivors include his a son Jared Rickerson, his daughter Meghann Leah Jones (Chris), three grandchildren, Emily, Easton and Sawyer all of McIntyre, a brother-in-law David Vinson (Lynn) of McIntyre, his sister Jeanette McAdams (Charles) of Dublin, and his aunt Vera Williams.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to McIntyre Baptist Church Cemetery.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019