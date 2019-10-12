Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Jerry Alan Songer. View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Vineville Baptist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Vineville Baptist Church Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Roswell , GA View Map Visitation Following Services Vineville Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Jerry Alan Songer

January 27, 1936 - October 10, 2019

Macon, GA-

Jerry Songer, 83, of Macon, Georgia went home to heaven Thursday October 10, 2019. He was a beloved husband, devoted father, faithful friend and Christian servant. Best known for his love of God, Dodgers baseball, chocolate chip cookies, BBQ, his family and his people. He didn't just love people he intentionally showed love to all people through regular calls, cards and visits. He never met a stranger and never forgot a name.

A native of Indiana, Jerry was born January 27, 1936 to Mary Kathryn and William Alfred Songer. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Belmont College, Nashville TN in 1958 and Master of Divinity at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, KY in 1961. He later earned his Doctor of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, NC in 1975. During his 40 years of ministry he served as pastor of First Baptist Winchester, First Baptist Mitchellville, First Baptist Huntland, First Baptist Greenbrier, and Westwood Baptist Cleveland in Tennessee, Central Baptist, Waycross GA, Central Baptist, Chattanooga TN and First Baptist, Roswell GA. He also served on many denominational boards and held officer positions with the Tennessee and Georgia Baptist Convention's Executive Board and local associations. After retiring in 1996 at age 60 he became a certified Deacon Trainer, Intentional Interim, Conflict Mediator, Pastoral Care Specialist and Transitional Pastor and served nine churches as long-term interim pastor until 2005.

Jerry will be missed by many but especially his wife, Brenda, his daughter, Sheree (Clint) Crowe of Cumming, GA, his sons, Mark (Alison), Brent and Shane Songer of Chattanooga, TN and stepdaughter Tabitha (Alex) Hinson of Macon, GA; his grandchildren, Stacey (Michael) Zito of Marietta, GA, Ryan Gervickas of Salt Lake City, UT, Chase & Cade

Jerry is predeceased by his first wife, Jane, of Roswell, GA, his parents, Mary Kathryn & William Alfred Songer of Petersburg, IN and his great-grandson Ashton Alford.

There will be two services to celebrate his life. A Memorial Service in Macon on Monday October 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Vineville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends before the service at 10:00am and immediately following the service.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on Friday November 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Roswell, Georgia. Fellowship is planned after the service.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to the Jerry & Jane Songer Scholarship Fund at Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212, Vineville Baptist Church or First Baptist Church, Roswell, Georgia.

Visit





View the online memorial for Dr. Jerry Alan Songer





