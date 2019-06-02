Jerry Allen Sapp
May 25, 1943 - May 13, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Jerry Allen Sapp of Hawkinsville, GA and Phoenix, AZ passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Jerry was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Cochran, GA. He was retired from Inland Container Corporation in Macon, GA. After retirement, he loved gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Allen T. Sapp and Nellie Benford Sapp.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Emma Ann Sapp of Hawkinsville, GA and Phoenix, AZ; son, Dr. Timothy Sapp of Phoenix AZ; sister, Anita S. Fuller of Cochran, GA; brother-in-law, David (Joanne) Nelson of Austin, TX; niece, Nicole (Billy) Ramsbottom of Macon, GA; nephews, Jay (Krystal) Fuller of Atlanta, GA; Henry Nelson of Atlanta, GA; Stewart (Meghan) Nelson of Austin, TX and Warren Nelson of Los Angeles, CA.
Published in The Telegraph on June 2, 2019