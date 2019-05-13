Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Bell. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Bell

October 24, 1946 - May 11, 2019

Warner Robins, Ga- Warner Robins, GA – Reverend Jerry A. Bell, 72, of 608 Taylor Elaine Dr., died peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family, and is now rejoicing with our Lord.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Stone Edge Church, Macon, GA. Harts Mortuary has charge of arrangements with visitation on Tuesday, May 14th 6p-8p at the Cupola on Peake Rd. in Macon. Graveside Service will take place at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, 1pm on Friday, May 17th in Pensacola, FL.



Jerry was born in Coffee County near Elba, AL., the oldest child of Rev. Dock Bell of Elba, AL and Katie Sue Lawrence Bell of Hartselle, AL who preceded him in death. Survivors include wife of nearly 41 years, Shannon Jeter Bell of Pensacola, FL; Daughter Crystal Bell of Warner Robins, GA and son Matthew Bell of Macon, GA; Grandchildren, DeAnna Long and Jadyn Edler. Brother Dr. T. Phillip Bell and wife Shirley A. Bell of Robertsdale, AL; sister Peggy Sue Dawson and husband Fred Dawson of Loxley, AL.; and a host of nieces and nephews.



For over thirty years, Jerry's life was devoted to serving others through pastoral ministry in Pensacola and Naples, FL; North East, PA, and Macon, GA where he also served as a chaplain. As an Ordained Bishop of the Church of God, Cleveland TN, Jerry served on various boards and committees. He also served the Church of God in the position of District Overseer where he was appointed in Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Moreover, Jerry will be mostly known for his great love for God, wife and family and then serving others.

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Ga 310210, has charge of arrangements.





