Jerry Bryan Gibson
Eatonton, GA- Funeral services for Jerry Bryan Gibson will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Bro. Charles Carter will officiate. Interment services will follow in Macon Memorial Park. Mr. Gibson, 89, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ellen Gibson; six children, Calvin Amerson, Collin (Jhleyn) Gibson, Joel (Brittany) Gibson, Joseph (Katie) Gibson, Kay (Don) Cunningham, Debbie (Stan) Ezell; one brother, Gene (Laura) Gibson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends 12N-1 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.
View the online memorial for Jerry Bryan Gibson
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020