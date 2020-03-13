Jerry Bryan Gibson

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Obituary
Jerry Bryan Gibson
Eatonton, GA- Funeral services for Jerry Bryan Gibson will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Bro. Charles Carter will officiate. Interment services will follow in Macon Memorial Park. Mr. Gibson, 89, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ellen Gibson; six children, Calvin Amerson, Collin (Jhleyn) Gibson, Joel (Brittany) Gibson, Joseph (Katie) Gibson, Kay (Don) Cunningham, Debbie (Stan) Ezell; one brother, Gene (Laura) Gibson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends 12N-1 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020
