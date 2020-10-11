Jerry D. Davis
Oct. 26, 1938 - Oct. 7, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA- Mr. Jerry D. Davis, 81, of Hawkinsville Ga. passed away Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at his residence. Jerry graduated from Hawkinsville High in 1957; from Middle Georgia College in 1959; and from the University of Tampa in 1970 with a B.S. in Mathematics. A Funeral service will be held Sunday, October 11th 2020 at 2:00 pm at Broad Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jeff Waters, Foster Rhodes and Jake Redmon officiating.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Guyton and Ruby Sapp Davis; a brother Guyton Eugene "Bucky" Davis; brothers in law R.J. Lancaster and Floyd M. Guest.
Survivors include his wife Jimmie Lee Davis of Hawkinsville Ga.; sons, Jerry Andrew "Drew" (Dee) Davis and Nathaniel "Eric" (Kandi) Davis of Yonkers Ga.; sisters, Diane Lancaster of Hawkinsville Ga., Gloria Guest of Commerce Ga., sister in law, Ann Davis of Hawkinsville Ga; grandchildren, Matthew Davis, Conner Davis, Caleb Davis, Colby Davis, Hannah (Daniel) Hall, with great grandbaby Davis Lee Hall on the way.
Jerry served in the Georgia Army National Guard from 1956 to 1960 and in the US Air Force from 1960 to 1961. He worked for Honeywell Aerospace Division in St. Petersburg, FL from 1963 to 1972 during the peak of the space race. Jerry managed The Heart of Georgia Peanut & Gin Company from 1972 until he retired in 2019. While working there he served on several industry boards including: Chairman of the Southern Peanut Warehouse Association; National Peanut Buying Points Association Board of Directors; Georgia Feed and Grain Association Board of Directors; Georgia Crop Production Alliance Board of Directors; Georgia Plant Food and Education Society Board of Directors; Georgia Agribusiness Council Board of Directors; United Pulaski Economic Development Board of Directors; Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; Southern Cotton Ginners Association; Georgia National Fair / Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority Board of Directors; Middle Ocmulgee Regional Water Planning Council. Jerry also served with several civic organizations: Middle Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross Board of Directors; Hawkinsville-Pulaski United Way Chairman; Hawkinsville Lions Club, Hawkinsville Rotary Club; and taught Sunday School for many years.
In lieu of flowers, The Family requests contributions can be made to Hawkinsville Broad Street Baptist Church Building Fund. The Family may be contacted at their residence 483 Davis Rd. Hawkinsville Ga.
