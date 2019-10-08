Jerry Douglas Willis
December 27, 1944 - October 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Jerry Douglas Willis, 74, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at North Macon Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Hunter Stevenson officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the church. Burial will be private at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 804 Cherry St., Macon GA 31201.
Jerry was born in Fayette, AL to the late Delma D. and Frances Fisher Willis. He was owner and operator of L.P. Gas Industrial Equipment. Jerry was a member of North Macon Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and on the Missions Committee. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of fifty four years, Cheryl Dunn Willis of Macon, daughters, Angela (Buster) Berry of Crestview, FL, Tracy (Chad) Willis-Kight of Macon, four grandchildren, Alexandra and Bryant Berry and Hudson and Avery Kight, brother, David (Shirley) Willis of Deland, FL, sister, Nanette Combs of Chicago, IL and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019