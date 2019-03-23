Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jerry Edward Grimsley

January 14, 1946 - March 21, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Jerry Edward Grimsley went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He was 73 years old.

Born in Cochran, Georgia on January 14, 1946, Jerry was the son of the late Willie Felix and Mozelle Lucas Grimsley. He served in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base and went on to work for Ace Hardware in his retirement. Jerry was a hard worker for all of his life and never let the grass grow under his feet.

A longtime member of Sandy Valley Baptist Church, his devout faith in God was admired by all. He was a well-liked member of the Centerville Lions Club and had a passion for fishing, as well. Jerry's wonderful sense of humor and ability to make others feel better, even in his own hardest times, were a testament of how great of a person he was. He whole-heartedly loved all of his family and cherished the special relationships he had with each of his granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Edward Grimsley; and his sister, Janice Opal Grimsley.

Jerry's memory will forever be treasured by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Margie Le Grimsley; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Spires; granddaughters, Ashley Lynn Kokekangplue, Haley Marie Dingler, and Crystal Ann Spires; siblings, Robert Grimsley (Barbara) and Margaret Ann Brack (John); in-laws, Mary Ann Chevalley (Jim); and several adoring nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Parkway Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest. Pastor Phil Bryant will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be given in memory of Jerry to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131,

Go to





View the online memorial for Jerry Edward Grimsley





Jerry Edward GrimsleyJanuary 14, 1946 - March 21, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Jerry Edward Grimsley went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He was 73 years old.Born in Cochran, Georgia on January 14, 1946, Jerry was the son of the late Willie Felix and Mozelle Lucas Grimsley. He served in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base and went on to work for Ace Hardware in his retirement. Jerry was a hard worker for all of his life and never let the grass grow under his feet.A longtime member of Sandy Valley Baptist Church, his devout faith in God was admired by all. He was a well-liked member of the Centerville Lions Club and had a passion for fishing, as well. Jerry's wonderful sense of humor and ability to make others feel better, even in his own hardest times, were a testament of how great of a person he was. He whole-heartedly loved all of his family and cherished the special relationships he had with each of his granddaughters.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Edward Grimsley; and his sister, Janice Opal Grimsley.Jerry's memory will forever be treasured by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Margie Le Grimsley; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Spires; granddaughters, Ashley Lynn Kokekangplue, Haley Marie Dingler, and Crystal Ann Spires; siblings, Robert Grimsley (Barbara) and Margaret Ann Brack (John); in-laws, Mary Ann Chevalley (Jim); and several adoring nieces, nephews, and cousins.A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Parkway Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest. Pastor Phil Bryant will officiate.The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be given in memory of Jerry to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131, https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. Grimsley's arrangements. Funeral Home McCullough Funeral Home

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close