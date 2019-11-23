Jerry Hardiin
May 12, 1948 - November 22, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Jerry Hardin, 71, of Macon, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with his son, Reverend Mark Hardin officiating.
Jerry was born on May 12, 1948 in Macon, Georgia. He was a self-employed carpenter with Hardin Home Repairs. Jerry was an avid outdoors man, loving to hunt and fish. "If you could catch it or shoot it, he would." When away from the water, swamp, or woods, he would spend his time teaching others how to scuba dive, as he was a master diver. Jerry also loved gardening and watching horror movies.
Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Malandrino; parents, Emmitt and Mary John Hardin; sister, Melissa Gregory; and brother, Jimmy Hardin.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Mark Hardin (Keta), Tyler Wise (Kelley), Dan Wise (Kelly), and Drew Wise; grandchildren, Jordan Nations, Kaitlin Nations (Blake Hancock), Joseph Nations (Kayla), Dak Hardin, Alba Wise, Preston Wise, Tom Wise, Caroline Wise, and Robert Wise; great-grandchildren, Jaime, Hunter, and Canton; and special friend, Anita Parker.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made in Jerry's honor, in honor of his granddaughter Alba, to: www.spinabifidaassociation.org.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Center has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jerry Hardiin
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 23, 2019