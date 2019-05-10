Jerry Howell Gleaton
October 25, 1942 - May 8, 2019
Byron, GA- Jerry H. Gleaton, 76, was surrounded by his loving family as he went home to be with the his Jesus on May 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born October 25, 1942 to the late William H. and Mary Edwards Gleaton. Jerry grew up in Macon, Georgia and was a 1961 graduate of Lanier High School. He lived most of his life in Macon, retiring from the Atlanta Gas Light Co. He also lived for a brief time in Sanford, Florida, where he developed a love for firefighting and was employed by the Seminole Co. Florida Fire Department. He was devoted to his family, with whom he liked to take trips to the beach and mountains.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Larry W. Gleaton. He is survived by his sister, Arlene Gleaton Collins and his loving children, Gavin Howell Gleaton (Leigh), Gina Maria Gleaton White (John) William Jerod Gleaton (Wendy), and grandchildren, Joshua Howell Gleaton (Mindy Hall), Madison Ansley Gleaton (Samuel McCarter) and Macy Claire Gleaton, and great granddaughter, Austynn Seminole Gleaton, plus several step grandchildren and former wife and friend, Cheryl Lovett Gleaton Everidge.
Jerry will be lovingly remembered as a good and gentle man with a great sense of humor. He will live on through many wonderful memories and will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who love him. Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with private arrangements. You may leave a message for the family on the online website.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019