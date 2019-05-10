Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Howell Gleaton. View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Howell Gleaton

October 25, 1942 - May 8, 2019

Byron, GA- Jerry H. Gleaton, 76, was surrounded by his loving family as he went home to be with the his Jesus on May 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born October 25, 1942 to the late William H. and Mary Edwards Gleaton. Jerry grew up in Macon, Georgia and was a 1961 graduate of Lanier High School. He lived most of his life in Macon, retiring from the Atlanta Gas Light Co. He also lived for a brief time in Sanford, Florida, where he developed a love for firefighting and was employed by the Seminole Co. Florida Fire Department. He was devoted to his family, with whom he liked to take trips to the beach and mountains.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Larry W. Gleaton. He is survived by his sister, Arlene Gleaton Collins and his loving children, Gavin Howell Gleaton (Leigh), Gina Maria Gleaton White (John) William Jerod Gleaton (Wendy), and grandchildren, Joshua Howell Gleaton (Mindy Hall), Madison Ansley Gleaton (Samuel McCarter) and Macy Claire Gleaton, and great granddaughter, Austynn Seminole Gleaton, plus several step grandchildren and former wife and friend, Cheryl Lovett Gleaton Everidge.

Jerry will be lovingly remembered as a good and gentle man with a great sense of humor. He will live on through many wonderful memories and will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who love him. Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with private arrangements. You may leave a message for the family on the online website.





View the online memorial for Jerry Howell Gleaton





Jerry Howell GleatonOctober 25, 1942 - May 8, 2019Byron, GA- Jerry H. Gleaton, 76, was surrounded by his loving family as he went home to be with the his Jesus on May 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born October 25, 1942 to the late William H. and Mary Edwards Gleaton. Jerry grew up in Macon, Georgia and was a 1961 graduate of Lanier High School. He lived most of his life in Macon, retiring from the Atlanta Gas Light Co. He also lived for a brief time in Sanford, Florida, where he developed a love for firefighting and was employed by the Seminole Co. Florida Fire Department. He was devoted to his family, with whom he liked to take trips to the beach and mountains.Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Larry W. Gleaton. He is survived by his sister, Arlene Gleaton Collins and his loving children, Gavin Howell Gleaton (Leigh), Gina Maria Gleaton White (John) William Jerod Gleaton (Wendy), and grandchildren, Joshua Howell Gleaton (Mindy Hall), Madison Ansley Gleaton (Samuel McCarter) and Macy Claire Gleaton, and great granddaughter, Austynn Seminole Gleaton, plus several step grandchildren and former wife and friend, Cheryl Lovett Gleaton Everidge.Jerry will be lovingly remembered as a good and gentle man with a great sense of humor. He will live on through many wonderful memories and will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who love him. Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with private arrangements. You may leave a message for the family on the online website. Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close