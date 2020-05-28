Jerry Lee Chandler
1953 - 2020
August 15, 1953 - May 24, 2020
Gordon, GA- Jerry Lee Chandler, 66, of Gordon, Georgia peacefully passed away at home Sunday, May 24th, 2020 following a brief illness. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Lavona and his children, Michele (Ricky) and Christy (Phillip). Jerry will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren Taylor, Lauren, Hunter and Chandler.
Jerry was born in Bibb County to the late Letus and Frances Chandler. Siblings include Charles, Larry, Lee, Ronnie, Donnie, Danny, Linda, Lynn and Frankie.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retiree of Georgia Forestry Commission. He served as a member of the Fort Hawkins Masonic Lodge, Al Sihah Shrine Temple and Macon Moose Lodge.
A memorial service is currently being planned for a future date. The family invites you to visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
