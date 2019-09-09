Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lucille Hunter. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home Funeral service 1:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Lucille Hunter

March 24, 1935 - September 6, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Jerry Lucille Hunter, 84, joined her beloved husband of 68 years, Cliff Hunter, in Heaven on the evening of Friday, September 6, 2019.

Jerry was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late Milledge Winford and Mary Lucille Salley on March 24, 1935. She moved from Mobile to Warner Robins in 1965, and in 1969 she opened up the iconic Jerri's Beauty Shop in Centerville. Jerry's business prospered until 2007 when she retired to care for her beloved, Cliff; she prided herself on being a master cosmetologist with many customers who loved her dearly. Of the Baptist faith, she will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, generous, and kind-hearted lady who enjoyed life and helping people. Her sense of humor would instantly lift the mood of anyone who was around.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Daniel and Charles Salley, and Sharon Crutcher.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Mike Hunter (Pam), Tim Hunter, and Tracy Waits (Marc), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Nikie Hunter, Mikey Hunter, Morgan Aeschlimann, Jessica Edelmann, Megan Wright, Haley Waits, and Matthew Hunter; great-grandchildren, Zander, Betty, Lennon, Caiden, Hunter, and Sloan; sisters, Betty Morgan of Texas, Linda Taylor (Hugh) of Tennessee, and Patricia Brewer (Aithen) of Alabama; and a number of adoring nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Jerry will be laid to rest next to her husband, Cliff, in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum following the service.

Go to





View the online memorial for Jerry Lucille Hunter





Jerry Lucille HunterMarch 24, 1935 - September 6, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Jerry Lucille Hunter, 84, joined her beloved husband of 68 years, Cliff Hunter, in Heaven on the evening of Friday, September 6, 2019.Jerry was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late Milledge Winford and Mary Lucille Salley on March 24, 1935. She moved from Mobile to Warner Robins in 1965, and in 1969 she opened up the iconic Jerri's Beauty Shop in Centerville. Jerry's business prospered until 2007 when she retired to care for her beloved, Cliff; she prided herself on being a master cosmetologist with many customers who loved her dearly. Of the Baptist faith, she will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, generous, and kind-hearted lady who enjoyed life and helping people. Her sense of humor would instantly lift the mood of anyone who was around.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Daniel and Charles Salley, and Sharon Crutcher.Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Mike Hunter (Pam), Tim Hunter, and Tracy Waits (Marc), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Nikie Hunter, Mikey Hunter, Morgan Aeschlimann, Jessica Edelmann, Megan Wright, Haley Waits, and Matthew Hunter; great-grandchildren, Zander, Betty, Lennon, Caiden, Hunter, and Sloan; sisters, Betty Morgan of Texas, Linda Taylor (Hugh) of Tennessee, and Patricia Brewer (Aithen) of Alabama; and a number of adoring nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Jerry will be laid to rest next to her husband, Cliff, in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum following the service.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close