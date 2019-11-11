Jerry Michael Modena
August 30, 1972 - November 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Jerry Michael Modena, Jr ("Michael") passed away on November 8, 2019 after complications from a traffic accident. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Eileen Batchelor officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the , 270 Peachtree Street #1040, Atlanta, GA 30303.
He leaves behind his mother, Mary Modena, his daughter, Brianna Modena, his sister Melanie Modena Wilder and brother in law Bo Wilder, niece Katherine and nephews Noah, Jacob and Blake and many aunts, uncles and cousins. "Moe" also will be missed by his devoted canine companion, Trooper, and his many friends, who shared his passions for law enforcement and first responders, s suffering from PTSD, firearms, motorcycles, Crown Victoria cars, the 2nd amendment, music, action movies, and very bad jokes.
Michael was a lifelong resident of Macon, although he worked in law enforcement in several midstate counties. He also worked for the military for a time as a security contractor, and later opened a security consulting firm. Despite the severe health problems he experienced this year, his passing is a shock to all who knew him, and he will be missed. Michael was 47 years old.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2019