Jerry Milton Adams
1966 - 2020
Jerry Milton Adams
December 2, 1966 - July 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Jerry Milton Adams, of Macon, Ga, 53 passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was the owner of Adams Hardwood Floors. He is predeceased by parents, Charles "Buster" Adams, Gloria Brown Andrews, grandparents, Charlie and Ethel Adams, Grover and Hilda Brown, and brother, Terry W. Adams Sr. He is survived by his spouse, Tammy Adams; children, Logan Adams Ethridge, Jeremy Adams; brothers, Chuck(Teresa)Adams and Glenn(Kim)West; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
