Jerry Milton Adams
December 2, 1966 - July 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Jerry Milton Adams, of Macon, Ga, 53 passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was the owner of Adams Hardwood Floors. He is predeceased by parents, Charles "Buster" Adams, Gloria Brown Andrews, grandparents, Charlie and Ethel Adams, Grover and Hilda Brown, and brother, Terry W. Adams Sr. He is survived by his spouse, Tammy Adams; children, Logan Adams Ethridge, Jeremy Adams; brothers, Chuck(Teresa)Adams and Glenn(Kim)West; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. View the online memorial for Jerry Milton Adams