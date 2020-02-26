Jerry Neal Payne
April 4, 1963 - February 23, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Jerry Neal Payne, 56, passed into the hands of his Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Jerry was born in Waycross, Georgia on April 4, 1963 to the late Albert Joseph and Myra Catherine Payne. He attended Happy Hour School and was a member of Mikado Baptist Church. Jerry loved WWE wrestling, cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers, and watching the Dukes of Hazzard.
Jerry is survived by his cousin, Catherine L. Tharp of Jacksonville, Florida.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Jerry will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
