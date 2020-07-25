1/
Jerry Paul Rowland
1938 - 2020
Jones COunty, Georgia- JONES COUNTY: Jerry Paul Rowland, Sr. of Turnerwoods Road, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Gray with Rev. Randy Darnell officiating.
Mr. Rowland was born September 16th, 1938, in Byron and had lived in Gray for most of his life. He was the son of the late Paul Rowland and Mae Belle Collins Rowland. He was a retired lineman for Tri-County EMC and enjoyed the outdoors, tending to his garden or quail farming. He was preceded in death by two siblings: Gene Rowland and Winfred Rowland.
Mr. Rowland is survived by his wife of thirty-four years: Doris Rowland; sons: Jerry (Susan) Rowland and Clark Rowland; step-children: Greg Wilson (LeAnn), Caroline Wilcox (Ray); sisters: Shirley Green and Margie Farmer (Jerry); brothers: Wayne Rowland (Marcia) and Alfred Rowland (Rosemary); grandchildren: LeAnn, Suzanne, Jodie, Sara, Allen, Erica, Ashley, Kasey, Kaley, and Kolby; great-grandchildren: Carson, John, Kensley, Kalli, Lucas, Ollie and Eli.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 316 Turnerwoods Road in Jones County.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Operation Roundup, in care of Tri-County EMC
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Rowland. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gray
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
