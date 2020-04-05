Jerry R. Adams
Macon/Monroe Co., GA- Jerry R. Adams went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 23, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Vidalia, GA on March 7, 1955, to Ray and Barbara Adams. Jerry was a successful businessman who owned Challenger Pest Control, Inc. He was a member of Mabel Masonic Lodge #255, where he served as Master in 2010.
Jerry's lifelong joys were cooking, hunting and the outdoors, where he was in his element. His greatest pastime was sharing that joy with numerous hunting buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gale Adams; son, Jared Adams; brother, Perry Adams; and beloved extended family members. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Judy Buchans.
Jerry was a member of Park Memorial United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Park Memorial UMC, 5290 Arkwright Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020