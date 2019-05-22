Jerry Wayne Andrews, Jr.
March 29, 1967 - May 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Jerry Wayne Andrews, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:00PM at New Haven Baptist Church with Reverend Gabby Lloyd and Frankie Hatcher officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 2:00PM-3:00PM. Burial will follow the service in New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2019