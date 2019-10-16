Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Central Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Webb

March 4, 1938 - October 14, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Jerry Webb, born on March 4, 1938, to the late Eugene and Bonnie Callahan Webb, passed away on the afternoon of Monday, October 14, 2019. He was 81.

Jerry was born and raised in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, where he played trombone for the Sallisaw High School Band. After graduating, he proudly served his country in the United States Army for one year and then in the

Jerry loved his Savior and was a faithful and dedicated member of Central Baptist Church, always giving 110% in every duty he fulfilled. He served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, in the Widow's Ministry, and in the choir. Jerry also served in Central Baptist Church Outreach where he met Nelda Bruton. They were a perfect match for each other as they were both previously married for 40 years when their first spouses passed away; Jerry had been married to Marquita Webb and Nelda to Cecil "Bill" Bruton, Jr. They married each other on January 27, 2007, and have lived happily ever since.

A real handyman, Jerry was good at everything he dabbled in, such as working on cars, gardening, taking care of the yard, plumbing, and electrical work. He was known for his warm, encouraging smile and his willingness to help any way he was needed. Those who knew Jerry know that they will never meet another like him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Marquita June Webb; and his grandson, Health Lee Jackson.

Jerry was a dedicated family man who is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Nelda Bruton Webb; his daughter, Terri Jane Webb of Perry; stepchildren, Angela Bruton of Nashville, Tennessee, Eric Bruton (Cheryl) of N. Augusta, South Carolina, and Kimberly Bruton (Jason Weeks) of Germany; grandchildren, Ethan William Bruton, James Hardegree, Amanda Hardegree, Anna Jackson and Kayla Jackson; and sister, Linda Stinnett (Charles) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Central Baptist Church with Reverend Stephen Byrd and Dr. Bob Dilks officiating. After the service, Jerry will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Jerry Webb to Central Baptist Church, 720 Lake Joy Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

