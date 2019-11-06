Jesse Alfred Murrell, Jr.
Twiggs County, Georgia- Jesse Alfred Murrell, Jr., 48, left us to join his Heavenly family, Sunday, November 3, 2019. The family will greet friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Services will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel with Dr. Ron McClung officiating.
Jesse was born March 2, 1971, in Louisville, Kentucky and had lived in the middle Georgia area for the past thirty-eight years. He was a Baptist by faith, having been baptized at the young age of thirteen on June 3, 1984, at the former West Highlands Baptist Church. Jesse loved to fish, deer hunt and cook. He was always smiling, laughing and loved a good joke. After graduating from Central High School he went to work at Noland for several years before becoming a private investigator for Advanced Surveillance, Inc. with fifteen years of service.
Jesse is survived by his wife: Judy Gayle Murrell; parents: Jesse A. Murrell, Sr and Charlotte Taylor (Bobby); brother: Pleas Murrell (Page); step-brothers: Patrick Taylor (Amber) and Michael Taylor (Jessica); son: Logan Jennings Murrell; step-daughters: Hannah Faith Guyton and Nikki Kuhn (Kyle); step-sons: Ryan Smith (Lisa), Blake Guyton and Cody Guyton (Harley) and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and a host of friends.
Contributions may be made to : P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9929 or to your local humane society.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019