Jesse James Talton, Jr.
April 30, 1962 - April 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Jesse James Talton, Jr. "Spanky" are 11:00A.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019, Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church, 1180 Bartlett Street, Macon, GA with interment at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories: children, KaWhanda, KaTeea, Kinisha, Alprecio and Altreveous Talton; mother, Hattie Talton; five grandchildren; and siblings, Phyllis and Darrin Talton, Angela Bentley, Evelyn Farris and Tawanda Alston. The family will receive guest at 180 Hidden Lake Court, Apartment O-3, Macon, GA. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019