Rev. Jesse Lee Gooden Sr.

May 22, 1953 - November 25, 2020

Macon , Georgia - Funeral services will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.

Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.



