Rev. Jesse Lee Gooden Sr.
1953 - 2020
Rev. Jesse Lee Gooden Sr.
May 22, 1953 - November 25, 2020
Macon , Georgia - Funeral services will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.

Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
November 28, 2020
To the Gooden, Russell, and Glover Family,
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
With Deepest Sympathy. Mr. & Mrs. John Pipkins.
Cynthia H Pipkins
