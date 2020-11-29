Rev. Jesse Lee Gooden Sr. May 22, 1953 - November 25, 2020 Macon , Georgia - Funeral services will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052. Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones. Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
To the Gooden, Russell, and Glover Family, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. With Deepest Sympathy. Mr. & Mrs. John Pipkins.
Cynthia H Pipkins
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or
Other ways to show your sympathy
Plant a Tree
Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.