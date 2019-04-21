Jesse Ryder, Jr.
Nov. 26,1942 - April 16, 2019
Macon, Ga- Funeral services for Jesse Ryder, Jr. will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Pastor Stanley Kimble will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Ryder, 76, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Jesse was born in Macon to the parentage of the late Jesse Ryder, Sr. and the late Isma Brown Ryder. He was a 1961 graduate of Ballard-Hudson High School and attended Howard University. Jesse joined the U. S. Army, attained the Rank of Sergeant, and later worked for Norfolk Southern Railway and Warner Robins Air Force Base.
Survivors include his wife, Lula Ryder; four children, Parissa Chester (Frederick) Bivins, Kelsey J. Chester, Nadia A. Ryder, and Mia Ryder (Delharty) Manson; three grandchildren, Branden (Kristy) Bivins, Blake (Kayla) Bivins, and Delharty Manson,II; one great-grandchild, Brayden Bivins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3214 Bethune Ave.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019