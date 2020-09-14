Jessica Colette Easterling
January 23, 1972 - September 12, 2020
Byron, GA- Jessica Colette Easterling, 48, passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Born in Delaware, Ohio, on January 23, 1972, she moved with her family to Savannah, Georgia, where she was an honor student and editor of the class yearbook at Jenkins High School. She had a huge personality which made her super popular with loads of friends. Jessica was always a "go-getter" and went on to graduate from Armstrong Atlantic University while holding three jobs; nothing held her back. She was a star student while working as a nurse at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital and later nursed at Medical Center of Central Georgia.
While in nursing school, she met her husband, Joe Easterling, and they married early in her nursing career. As they started their family, she dedicated her life to being a stay at home mother. When the children got older, she became a substitute teacher for the Houston County Board of Education where she taught primarily at Eagle Springs Elementary, Thomson Middle School, and Northside High School. Jessica was a devoted member of Southside Baptist Church where she served as the nursery director for several years. In her leisure time, she loved boating and taking annual family trips to the mountains. Jessica was loved by all who knew her.
Jessica was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Jenna and Jaelyn; father, Ted Wohlgemuth; and brother, Eric Wohlgemuth.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 26 years, Joe Easterling; children, Paige, Jordan, Jared, and Jacob Easterling; mother, Connie Wohlgemuth; brothers, Tom Sandnes and Matt Wohlgemuth; and many extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church, with Reverend Dennis Clark officiating. Jessica's burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jessica to Southside Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 1040 S. Houston Lake Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Jessica Colette Easterling