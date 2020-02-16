Jessie Christine Jones
July 5, 1924 - February 14, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Jessie Christine Jones, 95, of Macon, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, February 17, at FairHaven Funeral Home. Following the visitation, Mrs. Jones will be laid to rest at 3:00 PM in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Reverend Cile Mitchell officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born on July 5, 1924, in Meansville, Georgia, and was a graduate of Reynolds High School. She faithfully served her Lord and Savior as a member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church. Mrs. Jones was a talented seamstress, working many years for Weyerhaeuser. In her free time, she loved cooking and quilting. Mrs. Jones was loved by all that knew her, especially by those that called her mama and granny.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Edward Jones; parents, Jessie Clyde Jones and Maggie McChauge Jones; son-in-law, James C. Dumas; brother, Felton Jones; and sister, Gladys Jones.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter, Sandra Dumas; grandchildren, James E. Dumas, Mitzi Hamrick (Robert), and Chad Dumas; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Allyson; great-great-grandchild, Joel; brother, Albert Jones and Clifford Jones; sister, Nadine Price (Wendell); and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020