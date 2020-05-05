Jessie H. Turner
Macon, Ga- Private Family Graveside services for Jessie H. Turner will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Swift Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Turner, 69, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Elizabeth Alexander and Erica Turner; four sisters, Deloris Wesley, Lizzie Howard, Vickie (Johnny) Mosley and Clara Howard; two brothers, Jim (Barbara) Howard, Jr. , Leroy (Annie) Howard and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Swift Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
