Jessie H. Turner
Macon, Ga- Private Family Graveside services for Jessie H. Turner will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Swift Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Turner, 69, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Elizabeth Alexander and Erica Turner; four sisters, Deloris Wesley, Lizzie Howard, Vickie (Johnny) Mosley and Clara Howard; two brothers, Jim (Barbara) Howard, Jr. , Leroy (Annie) Howard and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jessie H. Turner
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2020.