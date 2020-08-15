Jessie Holder Coley
December 15, 1934 - August 13, 2020
Lizella, GA- Graveside Services for Mrs. Jessie Markins Holder Coley, 85, who entered her heavenly home August 13, 2020, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Macon Memorial Park with Rev. Chris Minton officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Those attending are requested to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, 1925 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For complete obituary and online registry, visit www.maconmp.com View the online memorial for Jessie Holder Coley